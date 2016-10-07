Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Firefighters work a scene where a livestock truck which was carrying pigs to a slaughterhouse rolled over in Burlington, Ont., on Wednesday, October 10, 2016. (Sean Vokey/THE CANADIAN PRESS)
BURLINGTON, Ont. — The Canadian Press

The driver of a truck that overturned while carrying roughly 180 pigs to a Toronto-area slaughterhouse this week has been charged with careless driving.

Police say the 25-year-old man from Brunner, Ont., is also facing an administrative-related charge. They have not released his name.

More than 100 pigs survived the crash near the Fearmans Pork plant in Burlington, Ont., on Wednesday only to be marched to the slaughterhouse on foot shortly afterward.

An animal activist already in trouble with the law was also arrested and charged while protesting at the scene.

Anita Krajnc, currently on trial for giving cool water to hot pigs en route to the same slaughterhouse last year, said she has been charged with obstructing a peace officer and breach of recognizance.

Krajnc said she became upset after workers from the plant came out to help corral the pigs and walk them to the slaughterhouse — and hid the animals from view by holding up large cardboard placards.

