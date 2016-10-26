A Quebec Superior Court judge is allowing changes to the class action lawsuit in the 2013 Lac-Megantic disaster.

Justice Martin Bureau ruled Monday the conductor as well as the owner of the runaway train that exploded and killed 47 people have been added as respondents.

Driver Thomas Harding, Montreal Maine and Atlantic Canada Co., and Canadian Pacific Railway are now the three official respondents in the class action.

About 25 other companies and individuals were once accused in the suit but have settled with victims and creditors.

Harding’s lawyer was not immediately available for comment, while the Montreal Maine and Atlantic Canada Co. is in bankruptcy protection and no longer has employees or assets.

Canadian Pacific (TSX:CP) denies involvement in the crash and is also facing a $409-million lawsuit brought forth by the Quebec government related to the derailment.

