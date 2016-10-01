The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are spending the last day of their tour meeting with social and mental health providers in Victoria.

Prince William and Kate unveiled a statue today that pays tribute to those who overcome challenges at the Cridge Centre for the Family, a non-profit society that offers programs for people with brain injuries, victims of domestic violence, infant, family and seniors care.

Hundreds of people gathered to see them arrive at the centre.

They were also given child-sized Vancouver Canucks jerseys by Premier Christy Clark with Charlotte and George on the back.

Prince George and Princess Charlotte have made two public appearances with their parents during the royal visit.

The duke and duchess are spending the last few hours of their trip focusing on causes they have championed in the U.K. and have shown an interest in throughout their eight-day tour of B.C. and Yukon.

Val Fuller, president of the board at the Cridge Centre, said the royal couple’s visit touched “the common thread of the courage to overcome.”

“You presence here today is a true reflection of your genuine commitment to change lives,” she said to William and Kate. “Whether the United Kingdom or Canada, whether the Royal Family or just the folks here in Victoria, in the end we are all people who are privileged to be able to reach out our hands and raise our voices to help one more overcome on their journey.”

Their itinerary also has William and Kate meeting with members of the Kelty Mental Health and Resource Centre, which provides support to children and their families in need of mental health services.

The federal government announced a gift to mark the tour, pledging $100,000 to be split equally between two organizations.

Half of the donation will go to the Prince’s Charities Canada to promote education in indigenous communities and help young people, while the other half will be donated to the Immigrant Services Society of British Columbia to help new arrivals with housing, employment and language skills.

William and Kate end the day on a tall ship Pacific Grace, operated by the Sail and Life Training Society, which teaches youth how to sail.

