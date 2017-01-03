By some measures, Quebeckers have rarely had it so good. Just don’t try telling them that.

In a country used to seeing Quebec as the economic and financial laggard, unemployment is at a 40-year low at 6.2 per cent and the province is running a growing surplus thanks to rising revenue from taxes on salaries and profits. If Quebec were a country, it would rank 12th on the United Nations human-development index, according to one Canadian study published in 2016.

Rarely has such good news been met with such scowls of dissatisfaction. Quebeckers dislike their current political leaders so much they’ve hardly noticed relatively good times have arrived. In a year-end poll by Leger Marketing, 68 per cent of eligible voters said they were dissatisfied with the Liberal government of Premier Philippe Couillard. CROP’s December poll fixed the unsatisfied at 56 per cent.

Much of the good financial and economic news is dampened by underlying issues, helping to explain the unhappiness. The low unemployment is partially the result of a decent economy, but it is also because Quebec workers are aging rapidly out of the workplace and into retirement. The broad public perception is that the budget surplus has come through squeezing working parents, special-needs children and elderly in care homes stuck eating powdered potatoes and awaiting infrequent baths.

“There’s a void and people are dissatisfied with the options, they are dissatisfied with the political class, they don’t see themselves in it,” said Alain Giguère, the president of CROP. “There’s a crisis of confidence in the political class.”

With the populist victory of Donald Trump in the United States and the rise of right-wing movements in Europe, an obvious question arises: Are unhappy Quebeckers ripe for the same phenomenon?

“The mood is bad but I’m not sure there’s room for a populist right-winger in Quebec. Seventy-one per cent of Quebeckers believe the big parties only look after the rich and the banks. Seventy-one per cent! But in Quebec, a Bernie Sanders would have better odds than a Donald Trump.”

To have Trumpian upheaval, two factors must be present, according to Jean-François Daoust, a political scientist at the University of Montreal. “It requires people to be massively disappointed. We have that in Quebec. But you also need people to coalesce around an alternative. That’s not happening yet,” he said.

Mr. Couillard is poised to attempt a reset in January. He is considering shutting down the legislature and launching a new session with a Throne Speech and cabinet shuffle. 2016 began with an illness, forcing one of his top ministers, Pierre Moreau, to step aside. Mr. Moreau is healthy again and will take a key role in cabinet.

Mr. Couillard has loosened the purse strings with tax cuts and boosted funding in health and education but he has had trouble getting good news across to Quebeckers. In a telling example, he followed up the good news about unemployment by declaring he had “saved Quebec” with the austerity measures in his first two years in office that led to a balanced budget. The editorial pages were too busy mocking him to make much of the unemployment number.

He tried a slightly more modest tack at his year-end news conference. “I would complete the sentence by saying we saved Quebec from financial disaster. I have the evidence to prove it,” he said, citing the province’s reports from credit-rating agencies.

The Premier has been hounded by scandals leftover from the Charest government, causing him obvious frustration.

The Parti Québécois is in its own rebuilding mode and has, so far, failed to capitalize on unhappiness with the Liberals. The PQ’s brief and tempestuous time under media magnate Pierre Karl Péladeau ended with his separation from TV producer Julie Snyder and resignation from politics in early 2016. Intellectual and onetime PQ strategist Jean-François Lisée won the party leadership on a promise to put an independence referendum on ice until a second PQ mandate – meaning it couldn’t happen before 2022.

It was a bold move PQ leaders have avoided making overtly for fear of alienating the base and sending it to the left-wing, pro-sovereignty Québec Solidaire. Mixed poll results mean it’s too early to tell if the strategy is working. Recent polls have contained wild variations showing the party either tied with the Liberals or trailing by 11 points. But clearly, Mr. Lisée hasn’t had much of a honeymoon.

“The PQ should be decisively moving ahead given the level of dissatisfaction with the Liberals,” Mr. Daoust said. “They’re not.”

While the PQ under Mr. Lisée has backed away from identity issues, the Coalition Avenir Québec has taken up the mantle and is running a close third. Leader François Legault has promised to push “pride, identity and the economy.” He’s questioning immigration levels and the place of religious symbols in the public service.

The wealthy former Air Transat executive was recently asked if he is angling to be “Quebec’s Donald Trump.”

“That’s an insult,” he said. “We’ve seen in the United States how things can escalate when you don’t confront problems. Philippe Couillard is in denial and Donald Trump goes overboard.”

Mr. Legault added he would have voted for Hillary Clinton if he were an American. Most Quebeckers likely would too, given their feelings about their current options.

