When it comes to marking anniversaries, publications can sometimes mire themselves in the past. Well, while we’re delighted to note and celebrate the 15th anniversary of The Globe and Mail’s Canadian University Report with some insightful reminiscences, our focus this year is, as always, squarely on the current state and future of Canada’s students and universities. In a world where innovation, managing change and new skills and knowledge are demanded, students in the process of selecting the school that’s right for them (often in concert with parents and educators), need all the most current information they can get. This will help them make a wise, forward-looking decision.

So, again this year, we’re offering an exciting mix of features, plus stories that will, we hope, give future undergraduates the useful advice and helpful information that they’ll need as they engage in campus life for the first time.

This year marks the fourth edition of our popular Canadian university profiles. Compiled by Emma Jones with Nelly Bouevitch, Lindsay Sample and Colleen Kimmett, these profiles of 60-plus schools have become an essential reference guide, helping students and families make what is arguably one of life’s most important decisions. Like last year, in addition to the cultural and academic information contained in the profiles, we’ve also provided a short guide for those interested in faith-based schools.

In celebrating number 15, I’d like to thank everyone involved in this year’s edition (with a special thanks to assigning editor Christina Varga). Without their efforts, and the work of those who have launched and sustained this report over the years, we’d have nothing to celebrate, so please enjoy! All the content in this issue can be found at tgam.ca/CUR2017.

– Steve Tustin

