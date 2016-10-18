The Globe and Mail’s Canadian University Report’s profiles include snapshots of some of Canada’s degree-granting Christian universities.

BRITISH COLUMBIA

Trinity Western University

Langley

Cost: $22,395

Students: 1,886

Because Trinity Western University is located in Langley, B.C., its students are only 45 minutes away from Vancouver’s downtown core. The school also offers an ecological study area on Salt Spring Island.

Trinity Western’s law school made headlines in August when the Nova Scotia Barrister’s Society wanted to ban graduates from the school from practising in the province.

TWU requires students to sign a covenant that promises they will not violate “the sacredness of marriage between a man and a woman.” The Nova Scotia Court of Appeal ruled in favour of the university, allowing graduates to continue to practise in the province.

Alberta Ambrose University

Calgary

Cost: $5,704

Students: 940

The university recently added three new sports to its Bees Athletic Roster. Starting next year, students at the small school will be able to try out for men’s and women’s varsity swimming and diving and women’s varsity lacrosse.

The King’s University

Edmonton

Cost: $12,257

Students: 770

Students from this Christian school in Alberta have eliminated the need for hanging a periodic table on the wall in chemistry class.

The undergraduate creators of the project, Isotopes Matter, designed a new electronic version of the table, allowing users to interact with and learn about each atom.

MANITOBA

Canadian Mennonite University

Winnipeg

Cost: $7,932

Students: 907

Only 46 per cent of Canadian Mennonite University students identify as Mennonite. More than half come from other Christian backgrounds, including Catholic, United and Lutheran, and 12 per cent of students don’t report having any faith or church background.

Providence University College

Otterburne

Cost: $9,000

Students: 464

Located 30 minutes south of Winnipeg, Providence University College has partnered with Manitoba’s government and industry to make its campus greener. The campus now runs on ecofriendly heating and cooling systems and participates in recycling and conservation initiatives.

ONTARIO

TYNDALE UNIVERSITY COLLEGE & SEMINARY

Toronto

Cost: $15,240

Students: 1,300

Tyndale University recently announced it would be offering a new master’s degree in collaboration with Booth University College. A theology degree specialized in Salvation Army Studies, the program can be taken at Tyndale’s campus in Toronto, Booth UC’s campus in Winnipeg or online.

Redeemer University College

Hamilton

Cost: $15,982

Students: 725

Students rate their experience at Redeemer University College highly on the National Survey of Student Engagement. In 2014, 91 per cent of senior students rated their entire educational experience as excellent or good.

NEW BRUNSWICK

Crandall University

Moncton

Cost: $4,650

Students: 590

Crandall University boasts a 13-to-1 student-to-staff ratio and two new master’s programs. The school has encountered controversy over the years over its policy against hiring gay employees.

