From administrative assistant to information security analyst: how the top careers have shifted over the past 15 years.

As students contemplate their career direction, they take into account what the top jobs are. But these change over time. Fifteen years ago, the Top 10 jobs listed included teacher and mechanic. Today, the most listed jobs are tech-dominated.

Here’s a sample of what’s out there now.

Top 10 jobs of today*

1.Information security analyst

2. Software developer

3. Business development consultant

4.Visual artist (graphic designer, animator, photographer, videographer)

5. Data specialist

6.Translator

7. Customer logistics manager

8. Online community manager

9. Market research analyst

10. Engineering technician

Source: Monster Canada

* In order of most listed in its sector, with sectors ranked by popularity.

Top 10 jobs of 15 years ago

1. Administrative assistant

2. Sales clerk

3.Teacher

4. Transportation operator

5. Hospitality manager

6. Medical assistant

7. Investment banker

8.Mechanic

9. Real estate agent

10. Social worker

Source: Statistics Canada, 2001 Census

