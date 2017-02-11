Nova Scotia’s premier is bringing the legislature back on Monday to “bring an end” to the ongoing contract dispute with the province’s 9,300 public school teachers.

Premier Stephen McNeil issued a statement Saturday that said after three failed tentative agreements it is clear the province and the Nova Scotia Teachers Union have reached “an impasse.”

“I want to assure Nova Scotians that I have done considerable soul searching,” McNeil said in the statement. “We will table legislation that will bring an end to this dispute as soon as possible.”

The teachers rejected the latest tentative agreement on Thursday.

Union president Liette Doucet said in a statement Saturday that the premier’s announcement showed his consistent “lack of respect” for collective bargaining rights.

“It’s clear that Premier McNeil knows the cost of everything and the value of nothing,” Doucet said. “A legislated contract will do nothing to improve the state of our schools and will only further erode the trust between teachers and this government.”

Doucet said Friday that a work-to-rule campaign that was put on hold last month was to resume Monday, but it was not clear what form it would take.

“The strike action by the union has impacted students and their families for too long,” McNeil’s statement said. “This is not acceptable and can no longer continue.”

The job action has been controversial for many parents and students.

The teachers most recent contract expired in July, 2015 and negotiations have dragged on for more than a year. The teachers have been in a legal strike position since Dec. 5, after voting 96 per cent in favour of strike action.

When the latest tentative contract was reached Jan. 20, the teachers suspended their work-to-rule campaign. The job action has annoyed many parents and students, given the fact that field trips, Christmas concerts and sporting events had to be cancelled.

In early December, the government closed schools on two days’ notice as it called an emergency session of the legislature to impose a settlement on the teachers as they began their work-to-rule campaign. But the government faced internal dissent and quickly reversed itself, saying the union addressed its safety concerns amid a disagreement over exactly what had been discussed.

