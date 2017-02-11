Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Jump to main navigationJump to main content

AdChoices
 

 

EDUCATION

Nova Scotia premier promises to ‘bring an end’ to teachers dispute Add to ...

HALIFAX — The Canadian Press

Published

Last updated

Nova Scotia’s premier is calling the legislature back in session Monday to “bring an end” to the ongoing contract dispute with the province’s 9,300 public school teachers.

Premier Stephen McNeil issued a statement Saturday that said after three failed tentative agreements it is clear the province and the Nova Scotia Teachers Union have reached “an impasse.”

The teachers rejected the latest tentative agreement on Thursday and their union speculated the Liberal government would attempt to impose a settlement through legislation.

Union president Liette Doucet said Friday that a work to rule campaign that was put on hold last month was to resume Monday, but it was not clear what form it would take.

The teachers have been without a contract since July, 2015 and negotiations have dragged on for more than a year.

The teachers have been in a legal strike position since Dec. 5, after voting 96 per cent in favour of strike action.

Report Typo/Error
 

More Related to this Story

Topics

Next story

loading

Trending

loading

Most popular videos »

Highlights

More from The Globe and Mail

Most popular