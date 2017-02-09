Nova Scotia’s 9,300 public school teachers voted overwhelmingly Thursday to reject a tentative agreement — the third deal endorsed by their union executive.

With 100 per cent of the union’s membership taking part in an electronic vote, 78.5 per cent turned down the deal, setting the stage for a possible showdown with Premier Stephen McNeil’s Liberal government.

Liette Doucet, president of the Nova Scotia Teachers Union, said a work-to-rule campaign would resume, and she openly mused about the possibility that the government could impose a settlement through legislation.

“Public school teachers have spoken once again in rejecting this tentative agreement,” Doucet said in a statement.

“It’s clear our members are frustrated, they deserve better and what government offered in this agreement doesn’t go far enough in addressing the real classroom concerns that affect teachers and students ... We don’t know if (the government) will agree to go back to the negotiating table, if they will legislate a contract, change the terms and conditions of employment or lock us out.”

Education Minister Karen Casey said the outcome of the vote was disappointing for students, parents and the government, but she did not indicate how the government would respond.

“This was the third tentative agreement reached with the union leadership and it was reached after an intense and productive period of bargaining,” she said in a statement. “This agreement provided a fair wage offer and showed we were willing to make further investments in classrooms.”

Casey said the agreement contained $20 million to improve classroom conditions — a key issue in the dispute.

The teachers resumed a work-to-rule campaign late last month after McNeil said two extra days off mentioned in an earlier offer were to be used for marking and class preparation.

The teachers most recent contract expired July 31, 2015 and negotiations started on Sept. 29, 2015. The teachers have been in a legal strike position since Dec. 5, after voting 96 per cent in favour of strike action.

NDP Leader Gary Burrill said the collapse of the latest tentative deal demonstrates that McNeil isn’t listening to the teachers.

“This Liberal government is willing to sacrifice the education of a generation and burn out the most qualified group of teachers in the history of the province to protect their balanced budget,” he said in a statement.

