Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Jump to main navigationJump to main content

AdChoices
The Ebola virus viewed through an electron microscope in a handout photo. (Uncredited/THE ASSOCIATED PRESS)
The Ebola virus viewed through an electron microscope in a handout photo. (Uncredited/THE ASSOCIATED PRESS)

Employee at Winnipeg lab potentially exposed to Ebola virus Add to ...

WINNIPEG — The Canadian Press

Published

Last updated

An employee at the National Centre for Foreign Animal Disease in Winnipeg may have been exposed to the Ebola virus.

Dr. John Copps says the employee was working with infected pigs at its Level 4 lab.

A tear in the employee’s protective suit was noticed during decontamination after working in the lab.

The official says the risk to the employee and the public is considered low.

The employee met with a doctor and was given advice about care.

“Our employees are well aware of the risks and how to control them. All proper emergency procedures were followed and the risks to the employee, co-workers and the community are considered to be low,” Copps told a news conference Tuesday.

The employee is in isolation and will be monitored for 21 days by local health officials.

The national lab works in the prevention, detection, control and reporting of foreign animal diseases and emerging diseases. Its research includes work on avian influenza, foot-and-mouth disease and classical swine fever.

In July 2015, a study reported in the medical journal The Lancet said the National Microbiology Laboratory in Winnipeg had developed a vaccine protecting 100 per cent of the people who received it against the Ebola virus.

Report Typo/Error

Also on The Globe and Mail

AP: Missteps at WHO Fueled Ebola’s Spread (AP Video)
 

More Related to this Story

Topics

Next story

loading

In the know

The Globe Recommends

loading

Most popular videos »

Highlights

More from The Globe and Mail

Most popular

x

Customize your reading font

XS S M L XL
The quick brown fox jumps over the lazy dog The quick brown fox jumps over the lazy dog The quick brown fox jumps over the lazy dog The quick brown fox jumps over the lazy dog The quick brown fox jumps over the lazy dog