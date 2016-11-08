An employee at the National Centre for Foreign Animal Disease in Winnipeg may have been exposed to the Ebola virus.

Dr. John Copps says the employee was working with infected pigs at its Level 4 lab.

A tear in the employee’s protective suit was noticed during decontamination after working in the lab.

The official says the risk to the employee and the public is considered low.

The employee met with a doctor and was given advice about care.

“Our employees are well aware of the risks and how to control them. All proper emergency procedures were followed and the risks to the employee, co-workers and the community are considered to be low,” Copps told a news conference Tuesday.

The employee is in isolation and will be monitored for 21 days by local health officials.

The national lab works in the prevention, detection, control and reporting of foreign animal diseases and emerging diseases. Its research includes work on avian influenza, foot-and-mouth disease and classical swine fever.

In July 2015, a study reported in the medical journal The Lancet said the National Microbiology Laboratory in Winnipeg had developed a vaccine protecting 100 per cent of the people who received it against the Ebola virus.

