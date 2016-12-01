A high-ranking political figure in Quebec’s corruption scandal will go to prison and repay millions after admitting he bilked taxpayers in a vast scheme to skim funds off public contracts.

Gilles Vaillancourt, the former mayor of the Montreal suburb of Laval who was in office 23 years, pleaded guilty Thursday to one charge each of fraud, conspiracy and breach of trust. A charge of gangsterism and several other counts were set aside. He agreed to a six-year sentence and to repay $8.5-million. The 75-year-old mayor who resigned in disgrace in 2013 made the guilty plea standing in a glass cage in the courthouse he helped inaugurate in 1992.

The $8.5 million in restitution came from property Mr. Vaillancourt turned over to the city, from a $30,000 annual pension he renounced and more than $7-million in cash, including $5.2-million that was en route Thursday from his Swiss bank account.

The judge told Mr. Vaillancourt he would be taken to jail to start serving his sentence later in the day.

Mr. Vaillancourt was one of 36 people arrested in 2013 on allegations they milked the city for decades. Most of Mr. Vaillancourt’s co-accused, which include contractors, civil servants and former political advisers, still await trial.

Justice James Brunton of Quebec Superior Court quizzed Mr. Vaillancourt on whether he understood the implications of his guilty plea. He frequently conferred with his lawyer to clarify matters. He balked when asked if he intended to commit fraud. The court finally had to take a break so Mr. Vaillancourt could confer privately with his lawyer.

Later Thursday prosecutors were expected to outline details of their case against Mr. Vaillancourt. The judge imposed a publication ban on the facts of the case, including the names of his co-accused, citing the need to preserve the integrity of nearly three dozen outstanding cases. Several media lawyers were on hand to argue against the ban.

The guilty plea came as long court delays have derailed high-profile cases in Quebec, including a so-called megatrial of biker gang members. Some of the lawyers for Mr. Vaillancourt’s co-accused have said they will ask to have their cases dismissed because of delay.

