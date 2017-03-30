Former Montreal mayor Michael Applebaum was sentenced Thursday to one year in prison following his conviction on corruption-related charges.

He also received two years’ probation.

Applebaum, 54, was then handcuffed before he addressed the court and told the judge he would be a model inmate.

The charges stemmed from two separate deals between 2007 and 2010 when Applebaum was mayor of the city’s largest borough.

Applebaum was found guilty of pocketing about $37,000 in kickbacks from developers and engineering firms through his former aide.

The prosecution had sought a two-year prison sentence followed by two years’ probation after his conviction in January on eight charges.

Applebaum’s lawyer had countered with a recommendation of either a suspended sentence or a mixed sentence that could include probation, community work and non-consecutive jail time.

The maximum sentence was five years.

Applebaum served as interim mayor of Montreal between November 2012 and June 2013 after a lengthy political career at the municipal level.

His criminal case centred on the testimony of a former aide, Hugo Tremblay, who said the longtime local politician introduced him to illicit fundraising.

During the trial, Tremblay testified he led developers and businessmen to believe their projects would be delayed or not approved unless they made a supplemental cash contribution.

The charges involved two projects — a student residence and an aquatic centre.

The court heard the total amount sought for the two projects was $60,000, which Tremblay testified was then split with Applebaum.

Applebaum did not take the stand at his trial, but his lawyer argued the Crown witnesses testified against him in an effort to save their own skin.

Witnesses at his sentencing hearing said Applebaum has endured tremendous hardship since his fall from grace.

Because of the notoriety surrounding his case, Applebaum has struggled to work in real estate.

His family and his rabbi also expressed concerns about his physical and mental health.

Defence lawyer Pierre Teasdale confirmed in late February there would be no appeal of the conviction.

Report Typo/Error