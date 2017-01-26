Former Montreal Mayor Michael Applebaum was found guilty on eight corruption-related charges including breach of trust and fraud against government, capping a legal case that hinged on taking bribes in exchange for favours to promoters and engineer executives.

The verdict by Quebec Court Judge Louise Provost delivered a high-profile conviction against a major political figure in Montreal accused in the city’s swirl of corruption revelations.

The verdict also brought drama to the courtroom when Mr. Applebaum fainted as Judge Provost was analyzing the testimony of the Crown’s star witness, ex-chief of staff Hugo Tremblay. The former mayor began weaving and then collapsed in the witness stand as the judge began indicating she was lending credibility to Mr. Tremblay’s testimony.

“I fainted,” he said as people helped him back on his feet.

The verdict marks a stunning finale to a lengthy legal battle for Mr. Applebaum that began with his arrest in 2013, only seven months after he took over city hall pledging to remove the “stain” of corruption on Montreal. He cut an historic figure as the first anglophone to fill the mayor’s job in a century.

He cast himself as a whistleblower who would clean up the rot that has cost city taxpayers millions and sapped the trust of a demoralized electorate. The white-knight image didn’t last long. Quebec anti-corruption police arrested him at his home in June, 2013.

The charges against Mr. Applebaum date to his time as mayor of the borough of Côte-des-Neiges – Notre-Dame-de-Grâce. He was accused of accepting bribes in exchange for smoothing the way for approval of two projects.

He maintained his innocence.

The Crown’s case rested heavily on the testimony of Mr. Tremblay, a former aide who became Mr. Applebaum’s chief of staff. He told the trial his boss initiated him into the ABCs of bribe-taking. Among other lessons, Mr. Tremblay said, Mr. Applebaum taught him not to disclose the acts to anyone, even one’s wife, and to keep the money for a while in the car.

Developers also testified about being involved in making kickbacks. One said he handed an agreed-upon sum of roughly $35,000 to Mr. Tremblay over a series of meetings in 2007. One payment was stuffed into an empty DVD case.

A second case involved a kickback by an engineering firm executive, totalling $25,000, to secure a management contract at a sports centre.

The Crown presented Mr. Tremblay as the conduit to Mr. Applebaum for the illicit cash. He agreed to cooperate with police in exchange for immunity, and wore a wire twice to tape his boss.

In one recording, Mr. Applebaum is heard saying: “In order to charge you ... you’ve got to see the money ... if you don’t have the money then what is it?”

Judge Provost qualified Mr. Tremblay’s testimony as believable and reliable.

Mr. Applebaum had faced 14 criminal charges. He was acquitted on two of them and the rest were suspended.

He now faces up to five years in jail. He returns to court for sentencing arguments in February.

