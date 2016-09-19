The country’s former chief statistician is speaking out to explain what led up to his sudden resignation last week and questioning the Liberals’ campaign commitments to Statistics Canada.

Wayne Smith quit on Friday afternoon and his resignation letters accused the federal government of hobbling his agency’s independence by forcing Statistics Canada to use the government’s central IT department, Shared Services Canada.

Smith said he wrote Prime Minister Justin Trudeau in early August with his concerns about the central IT agency and vowed to resign if the government couldn’t come up with a solution that worked for the national statistics office.

He said he heard nothing until the middle of last week, when Trudeau responded with a letter saying he was committed to giving Statistics Canada greater independence. A second letter from the clerk of the Privy Council, the highest-ranking official in the federal civil service, said the government was accepting Smith’s resignation.

On Friday, Trudeau’s office announced Smith’s replacement in a short release just as Smith’s resignation letters were made public.

Smith said the handling of the IT issue has him concerned about the government’s intentions to follow through on a campaign pledge to give Statistics Canada greater independence from political intervention. He also questioned why the Liberals chose his successor after they argued two years ago for an outside body to recommend a nominee for chief statistician.

“Given the Shared Services Canada issue and given their method of appointment of my successor, I’m more than a bit concerned about just how sincere this commitment is.”

The central IT agency has regularly come under fire from departments who are frustrated at having to hand over control of their systems to another government department. That’s what happened when the previous Conservative government set up Shared Services Canada in a bid to cut costs by eliminating duplication.

Instead, the federal auditor general said earlier this year that it wasn’t clear if there were any savings from the department and Shared Services Canada and the agencies it served didn’t communicate clearly about projects and expectation, which led to disputes.

Smith said federal officials told him the centralized IT program could crumble if Statistics Canada left because it would embolden other frustrated departments to demand independence from the arrangement.

“There never has been a substantive discussion about whether the points I’m raising are valid or not valid,” he said. “It has really been about the consequences for Shared Services Canada if Statistics Canada was pulled out of that arrangement.”

Smith said the statistics office’s data centre in Ottawa has increasingly faced outages because Shared Services Canada has declined to invest in infrastructure. Smith said a new system to disseminate findings from the 2016 census fell so far behind schedule that Statistics Canada had to come up with a workaround for the upcoming releases.

