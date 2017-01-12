Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Wind blows snow through a main intersection on a frigid day in Hanna, Alta., on Dec. 13, 2016. (Jeff McIntosh/THE CANADIAN PRESS)
Extreme cold, high wind chill and dangerous travel in store for Prairies

The Canadian Press

Published

Last updated

Environment Canada has issued extreme cold mornings for most of the Prairies, saying that wind chill values could reach up to – 45C into Thursday morning.

In Saskatchewan, RCMP were not advising travel anywhere in the province.

Mounties say blowing snow is creating whiteout conditions on highways, and a number of motorists had already hit the ditch by Wednesday night.

A blowing snow advisory was issued for the City of Saskatoon, which was reminding drivers to go slowly on the icy streets.

Similar warnings were issued in parts of Alberta including the Edmonton area, where the winds were gusting to 60 kilometres an hour at times, though Calgary appeared likely to escape the storm.

Environment Canada says homeless people, outdoor workers, diabetics, infants, seniors and pets are particularly at risk.

Somewhat warmer temperatures are forecast by Thursday afternoon.

