The families who sheltered U.S. fugitive Edward Snowden in Hong Kong are asking the Canadian government to fast-track their asylum applications.

The Hong Kong government rejected the families’ refugee requests last week and they are hoping to settle in Canada.

Snowden hid out in Hong Kong for two weeks in June 2013 after he leaked documents revealing extensive U.S. government surveillance.

The families were put in touch with Snowden because they shared the same lawyer, Robert Tibbo.

Tibbo said today Canada must allow these seven people into Canada while it processes their refugee claims because there is little chance they will be able to remain in Hong Kong.

He says the four adults and three children from the Philippines and Sri Lanka fear for their safety if they are deported home.

Tibbo is also trying to raise $15,000 to cover legal costs associated with appealing the Hong Kong government’s decision.

