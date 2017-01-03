Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Jump to main navigationJump to main content

AdChoices
Police tape is seen in a 2014 file photo. (John Lehmann/The Globe and Mail)
Police tape is seen in a 2014 file photo. (John Lehmann/The Globe and Mail)

Family identifies Quebec man dead after New Year’s Eve party in Thailand Add to ...

MONTREAL — The Canadian Press

Published

Last updated

Relatives of a Canadian man who died after a New Year’s Eve party in Thailand are remembering him as a “bright light” whose sudden death has devastated them.

Family members have identified the victim as Clinton Munkittrick, 26, from Quebec’s Eastern Townships region.

Tributes have poured in on social media since news of his death began to spread late Sunday and a public Facebook page has been set up so friends and family can share their memories and condolences.

According to a Thai media report, a Canadian man died after a New Year’s Eve party on the island of Koh Phangan.

The Bangkok Post reported that a Canadian tourist drowned during the party at Haad Rin beach, which was attended by about 20,000 people.

The news outlet says there were high waves during the event, and one other person – whose nationality is not known – was injured.

Global Affairs Canada wouldn’t formally identify him or the details surrounding the death, but has provided consular assistance to family and friends.

Report Typo/Error
 

More Related to this Story

Topics

Next story

loading

In the know

The Globe Recommends

loading

Most popular videos »

Highlights

More from The Globe and Mail

Most popular