Federal budget to be unveiled today



New funding for affordable housing and child-care spaces, extended maternity and paternity benefits, and an emphasis on addressing issues around sexual assault are just a few things to expect in today’s federal budget. Here are other areas to watch:



Defence: The Liberals are boosting Canada’s defence spending, but the details won’t be revealed until later in the year. Donald Trump’s administration has called on Canada and other NATO members to increase defence budgets to 2 per cent of GDP; Canada currently spends just more than 1 per cent.



Skills training: With automation threatening jobs, Justin Trudeau’s government is expected to boost funding for skills training. While job growth has been strong lately, it’s being driven by part-time, service-sector positions.



Infrastructure: Ottawa will be committing at least $35-billion toward its planned Canada Infrastructure Bank. The goal is to merge public and private money for big projects.



Taxes: The Liberals have promised tax reforms, but no major changes are expected just yet. There are worries in the business community that the capital gains rate will be increased; that appears to be off the table for the time being.



Toronto real estate keeps climbing



Toronto is the new Vancouver. Sales of single-family detached homes going for at least $1-million have nearly doubled in the Greater Toronto Area this year. Almost 2,900 homes went for the million-plus price tag in the first two months of 2016, compared with just more than 1,500 last year, according to a new study. And prices for homes in the GTA could jump as much as 20 per cent this year, TD economists predict. Ontario’s Finance Minister Charles Sousa has called on Ottawa to boost the capital gains rate in order to discourage real estate speculation.



Canada mulls joining U.S., Britain on electronics ban for flights



The United States has implemented a new rule banning large electronics on inbound flights from some Middle Eastern countries – and Canada is considering whether it should follow in its footsteps. Cellphones are the only type of electronic device now allowed as carry-on items for flights entering the U.S. from 10 airports in eight Muslim-majority countries. Britain implemented a similar rule shortly after the U.S. The U.S. list affects airports in the following countries: Jordan, Kuwait, Egypt, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, Morocco, Qatar and United Arab Emirates.



Prosecutors drop Montreal Mafia cases



Prosecutors have dropped charges against 35 alleged members of the Montreal Mafia. The decision to ditch the cases comes amid questions over cell-phone surveillance methods used by the RCMP as part of a major investigation into organized crime. The Crown had argued that they weren’t required to disclose their surveillance methods, but a judge disagreed, citing the right to a fair trial. By dropping charges, authorities are now able to avoid explaining some of those tactics. There are now only 11 suspects charged as a result of the investigation who are still facing charges.



MORNING MARKETS



Global stocks followed Wall Street lower Wednesday as doubts continued to grow about U.S. President Donald Trump's ability to deliver promised tax cuts. European shares opened lower after Asian shares suffered their biggest percentage daily decline since mid-December. Japanese stocks fell by 2 per cent. Brent crude was also trading down at $50.76 a barrel in early going. On Tuesday, U.S. markets suffered their worst decline since the U.S. presidential election. On Wednesday, E-mini futures on the S&P500 and Dow Jones Industrial Average indicated Wall Street would open lower. The CBOE VIX index, known as the “fear gauge”, of implied volatility on the S&P topped 13 per cent for the first time since mid-January.



WHAT EVERYONE’S TALKING ABOUT



First federal budget of the Trump era will play a waiting game



“Federal Finance Minister Bill Morneau insists his budget on Wednesday will focus on skills and innovation, but it will really be about that loud man in the White House. Canada’s first budget of the Donald Trump era is an exercise in marking time until the murky clouds around U.S. policy begin to clear. Will Washington demand a major overhaul of NAFTA? Could it install a border levy that would punish Canadian imports? Might it slash corporate and personal tax rates? Until Ottawa learns the answers, Mr. Morneau is unlikely to embark on bold, new fiscal adventures.” – Ian McGugan (for subscribers)



To fix the sexual assault unfounded rate, start right here



“The House of Commons Standing Committee on the Status of Women spent the last year examining violence against young women and girls, and released a report on Monday. What is immediately striking is the way one of the committee’s findings leads to the same conclusion as The Globe and Mail’s 20-month investigation into the high rate at which Canadian police dismiss allegations of sexual assault as “unfounded.” Between these two independent investigations, there is now more than enough evidence for the federal government to take concrete steps to fix a glaring problem.” – Globe editorial



Can Alberta handle a taxing truth?



“There is a day of reckoning coming in Alberta if it hasn’t arrived already. The ugly state of the province’s economic condition was once again laid bare in the NDP government’s latest budget. … Finance Minister Joe Ceci isn’t forecasting another balanced budget for years. In defending his numbers, the minister had the gall to boast about how the province still has the lowest taxes in the country. Maybe it’s time Alberta started to rethink that.” – Gary Mason



HEALTH PRIMER



Doctors taking the pulse of the planet on climate change



“Climate change is a threat to the health of people, not just polar bears. And the way shifting climatic patterns are affecting the environment is not a theoretical, faraway threat; it is causing real, measurable harm. Those are the overarching messages from the Medical Society Consortium on Climate and Health (MSCCH), a group representing 11 large medical societies and more than 400,000 U.S. physicians. … [In its new report] the MSCCH urges front-line doctors to talk to their patients about how climate change is making them sick, just as smoking or excess drinking does.” – André Picard



MOMENT IN TIME



Karl Wallenda falls to his death



March 22, 1978: By all accounts, Karl Wallenda was a fearless performer. At the age of six, he was walking the high wire in his native Germany alongside his circus-performer parents. After moving to the United States, he founded the Flying Wallendas, whose trapeze artistry had the curious flocking to circus tents for decades. The family even inspired the 1978 TV movie The Great Wallendas, with Lloyd Bridges playing the proud patriarch. A few weeks after the movie aired, Wallenda, 73, booked a stunt in San Juan, Puerto Rico, requiring him to cross a cable between two 10-storey hotel towers. With no safety net, he eased out but was buffeted by winds, lost his balance and plummeted 121 feet to his death. In 2011, his great-grandson, Nik Wallenda, and Nik’s mother Delilah successfully traversed the wire-walk between the same two towers – with no safety net. – Andrew Ryan



