Faced with what’s being called an “urgent need” to win back the trust of judges, federal-government spies and their lawyers are trying to learn how to be more honest in court.

Intelligence officials have commissioned expert reports and are taking courses on warrant-writing as part of corrective actions to mitigate ongoing fallout from a scathing Federal Court ruling. In that decision released last fall, a group of judges publicly complained that Canadian Security Intelligence Service (CSIS) officials and their Department of Justice counsel have not been forthright enough during their warrant applications.

“We took the Court’s criticisms seriously,” says Christian Girouard, a spokesman for the Justice Department. “We wanted someone to come in from the outside with expertise who could review our practices and tell us how to do it better.”

At issue are closed-courtroom bids for invasive spying powers that are used within Canada. These secretive hearings occur routinely, as intelligence officers ask judges to endorse surveillance bids against targets, such as suspected terrorists, networks of foreign spies or the people around these groups.

But details about what is said, done and authorized are almost never disclosed publicly for security reasons. What’s at stake, however, are the broader principles of civil liberties and judicial integrity, especially as intelligence gathering evolves beyond conventional wiretapping toward increasingly complex, data-driven spying.

CSIS and its Justice counsel have an onus to tell warrant judges everything they might want to know in these hearings, but have been criticized for falling short. In 2013, a Federal Court judge complained in a written ruling of “strategic” omissions that had kept him “in the dark.” Last year, 14 specially designated Federal Court judges teamed up to go even further, releasing a sharp ruling that said CSIS and Justice had verged on a contempt-of-court citation by failing – for a decade – to tell the court about a secretive CSIS data-analytics centre.

Given all this, the agencies “both understand the urgent need to restore the confidence of the Federal Court in them, and have resolved to make every effort to repair this vital relationship,” reads one of two expert reports recently commissioned by the federal government. “… In each case, the Court expressed its disapproval in very strong language.”

The reports have been recently posted on the Justice Department website. One of them was written in December by Murray Segal, a former chief prosecutor of Ontario, and it makes 21 recommendations for better policies and lawyering around CSIS warrant applications. Urging a heightened and ongoing training regimen, he followed up his report with a two-day January training course for 50 spy-agency and legal officials, who were tutored by himself, an RCMP sergeant and several Crown lawyers.

Speaking to The Globe and Mail, Mr. Segal suggested it is getting harder for spy-agency officials to tell judges everything they need to know. CSIS and its lawyers “are well-intentioned and extremely hard-working people who do high-, high-pressure work,” he said. The recent shortcomings, he added, were not about falsehoods so much as “not always being comprehensive in terms of bringing to the table all the issues a judge issuing an order might want to have.”

His report points out that warrant powers exercised by CSIS are fundamentally unlike the ones used by police. Parliamentary law allows for relatively intrusive spy-agency measures but because CSIS lacks any powers of arrest or to lay charges, no defence lawyers get to challenge surveillance at trial.

“Indeed, even though a CSIS warrant can authorize profound intrusions into a person’s privacy, the target is never notified that he or she was ever a target. The adversarial challenge mechanism that elsewhere helps keep state power in check is generally absent,” Mr. Segal’s report said.

This, he adds, “places a heavy responsibility on the service, on counsel and on the court to get it right.”

A followup report was written by John Sims, a former Justice deputy minister, giving specific guidance on how to implement the proposed changes. One of his points is that complex surveillance technologies and methods are blurring the lines on when CSIS needs warrants.

Mr. Sims suggests that Federal Court judges may have several blind spots that CSIS and Justice had better resolve soon. “An inventory of all programs and activities (including technical developments) related to CSIS operations that could potentially trigger a duty-to-disclose to the Court needs to be put together,” he writes.

In addition to all this, CSIS and the Justice Department have lately signed on to a “full, frank and fair disclosure” courtroom policy that explicitly obliges CSIS officials to give a heads-up to judges about any “new intrusive technique” being mulled.

The Canadian government reaction to intelligence-warrant practices stands in contrast to similar debates in the United States and Britain, where eye-opening leaks about modern spy programs have forced wrenching public debates about what intelligence agencies had been doing in the dark. In both of those jurisdictions, spy agencies were found to be using judicial warrants or ministerial orders to collect records relating to citizens generally – and not just spy-agency targets. Telephone call logs, for example, were among several bulk data sets indiscriminately amassed by these agencies in hopes that such material could be data-mined for potential leads.

The Canadian government has never had to weather such disclosure but there have been cryptic criticisms lately raised by CSIS’s watchdog agencies.

For example, the Security Intelligence Review Committee said last year that CSIS had been warrantlessly collecting some data in bulk quantities, and urged judicial oversight for this.

Separately, the Privacy Commissioner of Canada has sounded the alarm about federal agents gravitating toward new technologies that “allow for personal information to be analyzed algorithmically to spot trends, predict behaviour and potentially profile ordinary Canadians with a view to identifying security threats among them.”

