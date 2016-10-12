The federal government is expanding Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s commitment to gender equality to include scientific research. Universities that want in on a newly launched competition for 11 Canada Excellence Research Chairs will be required to prove they have detailed equity plans and recruitment strategies that promote the participation of women and other under-represented groups in the program.

There are currently 27 such research chairs at universities across the country; only one is a woman.

The CERC program, launched in 2008, awards universities up to $10 million over seven years to support world-class researchers.

In addition to the equity requirements, Science Minister Kirsty Duncan says the new chairs will be awarded in “priority” areas: two related to clean, sustainable technologies, at least one for business sector innovation and up to three for “open areas of inquiry” that will benefit Canadians.

