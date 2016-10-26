The tip that led to the arrest of an Ontario nurse for eight homicides came after Elizabeth Wettlaufer made remarks while she was being treated for her addiction at a Toronto clinic, a source says.

The eight murder charges against Ms. Wettlaufer, potentially one of the worst serial-killing case in Canada, came after police in her hometown of Woodstock, Ont., said they had received a detailed tip on Sept. 29.

The 49-year-old former nurse had recently completed a second rehab stint for narcotics in Toronto.

The source said Ms. Wettlaufer made comments that caught the attention of staff at the Centre for Addiction and Mental Health, who contacted police.

“She said things that caused concerns,” the source said.

The Toronto Police Service then contacted their counterparts in Woodstock.

The detailed tip explains how within a month the multi-jurisdictional investigation, which involved detectives from Woodstock and London police, along with the Ontario Provincial Police, was able file charges in eight homicides going back nearly a decade.

The remains of some the alleged victims had already been cremated after they were assumed to have died naturally.

Within a day after the tip was received, Ms. Wettlaufer resigned from the College of Nurses of Ontario.

A week later, she agreed to the terms of a peace bond that local police obtained, citing reasonable grounds to believe she could commit a serious crime.

Police allege that the eight victims died after they were administered a drug.

The terms of the peace bond placed on Ms. Wettlaufer prohibit her from possessing medications and specifically mentioned insulin, the hormone that can lower blood sugar.

The alleged victims have been identified as James Silcox, 84, Maurice Granat, 84, Gladys Millard, 87, Helen Matheson, 95, Mary Zurawinski, 96, Helen Young, 90, Maureen Pickering, 78, and Arpad Horvath, 75.

They died between 2007 and 2014, seven of them at a nursing home in Woodstock and one at a facility in London.

