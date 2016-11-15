Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

A former director with the Ontario Ministry of Government and Consumer Services and his wife are being sought in a fraud investigation.

Provincial police say the allegations were brought forward in January of last year and warrants have now been issued for the couple’s arrest.

Police say Shabbir Evershine, 37, is charged with breach of trust, fraud over $5,000 and conspiracy.

They say he was also serving as director of LocaWoka Inc.

His wife, Rashida Evershine, 36, director of B52 Global Inc., is charged with fraud over $5,000 and conspiracy

Police are asking for information on their whereabouts.

