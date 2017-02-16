A former senior executive at the Public Health Agency of Canada regularly screamed at staff and subjected them to “physical displays of anger,” including slamming desks and throwing papers, according to a report by the federal government’s public-sector integrity commissioner.

But the executive’s frequent tirades and fits of rage did not lead to him being fired – instead, he left the public health agency before the investigation was finished and moved on to another government job, where his new bosses have promised to monitor him more closely.

The integrity commissioner’s report, tabled Thursday in Parliament, does not name the executive or even specify the executive’s gender. Instead, the report uses the generic masculine pronoun throughout to “protect the identity of those concerned.”

Public Sector Integrity Commissioner Joe Friday, whose office investigates allegations of wrongdoing in the federal bureaucracy, began his probe of the executive’s behaviour in May of 2014 after receiving a complaint from an anonymous whistleblower.

The executive was, at the time, an acting director-general at the Public Health Agency of Canada (PHAC), the agency that handles public health emergencies and responds to infectious disease outbreaks.

Mr. Friday’s office interviewed more than 40 witnesses over nearly three years, including character witnesses put forward by the executive himself. The executive’s own character witnesses said his behaviour was beyond the pale.

The report said the executive regularly belittled his subordinates, then apologized for his behaviour and promised to do better. But his behaviour did not improve, the report found.

“Several witnesses stated that the executive displayed angry body language, including slamming hands down on the desk, throwing files or paper, leaping upright and leaning forward towards staff in an angry and aggressive posture,” the report says.

The executive “vigorously denied” all the accusations, the report said.

In a call with reporters Thursday, Mr. Friday said the chief executive officer of the government department where the unnamed executive now works has agreed to discipline the executive.

There have been no new complaints about the executive’s behaviour, Mr. Friday said. He declined to say where the former PHAC executive works now, or whether he still holds a senior job in the public service.

Mr. Friday said he decided not to name the executive because that might leave the impression that the executive’s bad behaviour was an “isolated incident.”

Report Typo/Error