Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Jump to main navigationJump to main content

AdChoices
Shanna and Lionel Desmond hold their daughter Aaliyah in a photo from the Facebook page of Shanna Desmond. (THE CANADIAN PRESS)
Shanna and Lionel Desmond hold their daughter Aaliyah in a photo from the Facebook page of Shanna Desmond. (THE CANADIAN PRESS)

RCMP confirms Nova Scotia family killed in murder-suicide Add to ...

HALIFAX — The Canadian Press

Published

Last updated

The RCMP in Nova Scotia have confirmed that Lionel Desmond killed his family and then himself.

Police say autopsies found that Desmond and three family members died of gunshot wounds, and that his own wound was self-inflicted.

The Mounties had previously said gunshot wounds were the suspected cause in the deaths of 33-year-old Desmond, his 31-year-old wife Shanna Desmond, their 10-year-old daughter Aaliyah and his 52-year-old mother Brenda Desmond.

The four were found dead Tuesday night in a rural home in Upper Big Tracadie in northeastern Nova Scotia.

The RCMP issued a statement today thanking the residents of the village for their co-operation and patience in an “extremely difficult time.”

Friends and family say Desmond was diagnosed with PTSD after a tour in Afghanistan in 2007.

Report Typo/Error

Also on The Globe and Mail

Justin Trudeau re-opens Nova Scotia Veterans Affairs office (CP Video)
 

More Related to this Story

Topics

Next story

loading

In the know

The Globe Recommends

loading

Most popular videos »

Highlights

More from The Globe and Mail

Most popular