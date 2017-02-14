Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Jump to main navigationJump to main content

AdChoices
A family from Yemen crosses the U.S.-Canada border into Hemmingford, Que., Canada February 14, 2017. (CHRISTINNE MUSCHI/REUTERS)
A family from Yemen crosses the U.S.-Canada border into Hemmingford, Que., Canada February 14, 2017. (CHRISTINNE MUSCHI/REUTERS)

Four people arrested for illegally crossing U.S. border into Quebec: RCMP Add to ...

The Canadian Press

Published

Last updated

The RCMP are confirming they arrested four people who crossed illegally into Quebec today near the Vermont border.

Cpl. Francois Gagnon says the migrants were arrested near Hemmingford, Que., as the province continues to see an influx of refugee claimants arriving from the U.S.

Gagnon couldn’t provide details on the latest border jumpers but says his officers intercept people every day who enter the province illegally.

He says most of them ask to claim refugee status and are taken to a nearby border station for processing.

Officials say a growing number of refugee claimants are crossing the U.S. border into Canada illegally, with the largest increase being recorded in Quebec.

The Canada Border Services Agency says 452 people made a refugee claim at Quebec land border crossings in January.

Report Typo/Error

Also on The Globe and Mail

About 200 Nexus card holders affected by Trump order: Goodale (The Canadian Press)
 

More Related to this Story

Topics

Next story

loading

Trending

loading

Most popular videos »

Highlights

More from The Globe and Mail

Most popular