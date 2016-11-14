The fraud trial for former interim Montreal mayor Michael Applebaum is underway.

More than three years after his June 2013 arrest, Applebaum’s two-week trial began today with his ex-chief of staff taking the stand.

The Crown says it intends to prove the longtime local politician accepted cash in exchange for favours given to local real-estate developers.

Prosecutor Nathalie Kleber says she intends to call several witnesses including the developers themselves.

Applebaum served as interim mayor between November 2012 and June 2013.

He faces 14 charges including fraud, corruption and breach of trust.

The small courtroom is packed for the opening of his case, which is being heard before a judge alone.

