Homa Hoodfar will return to Montreal on Thursday morning.

The retired Canadian-Iranian professor was released from prison in Iran earlier this week and flown out of the country.

Concordia University says in a statement she’s expected to meet reporters at Montreal’s Pierre Elliott Trudeau Airport.

Until recently, Hoodfar taught anthropology and sociology at Concordia.

Since Canada has no diplomatic presence in Iran, the governments of Oman, Italy and Switzerland stepped in to help secure her release.

Hoodfar had been detained since June at Tehran’s notorious Evin prison.

