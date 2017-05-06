French natives turned out in droves in Quebec on Saturday to cast a ballot in their homeland’s presidential runoff.

The French consul general in Montreal said more than 57,000 people registered to vote in the province, with an overwhelming majority of them in Montreal.

While the election in France takes place Sunday, those not in the country who are eligible to cast a ballot must vote Saturday.

The election pits centrist Emmanuel Macron and his business-friendly, pro-European vision against far-right Marine Le Pen and her protectionist, closed-borders view that resonates with workers left behind by globalization.

In the first round of voting on April 23, Macron won 24 per cent support and Le Pen 21 per cent.

A day earlier, nearly 23,000 French nationals voted in Montreal, with some saying they had to wait more than an hour to cast their ballot because of long lineups.

Voting also took place Saturday elsewhere in Canada, including the French Embassy in Ottawa.

Report Typo/Error