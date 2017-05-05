Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Credit cards are displayed on Dec. 12, 2012. For the second time this year, officials with the Full House Lottery in Edmonton are warning customers that their website has been impacted by a breach and police are investigating. (Ryan Remiorz/THE CANADIAN PRESS)
Full House Lottery website breached, credit card information at risk Add to ...

EDMONTON — The Canadian Press

For the second time this year, officials with the Full House Lottery in Edmonton are warning customers that their website has been impacted by a breach and police are investigating.

In an e-mail to customers, and a post on Facebook, the lottery said online customers may have been compromised, impacting online purchases made between Feb. 23 and May 2, 2017.

As a result, officials advised customers to alert their issuing credit card institution that customer names, billing addresses, e-mail addresses, phone numbers, and credit card details could have been compromised.

Back in late February, officials reached out to customers who bought tickets before Feb. 22, saying their credit card information could have been compromised.

Officials said online transactions had been transferred to a new server that was operated by a different company.

The lottery raises money for the foundations of both the University Hospital and the Royal Alexandra Hospital in the city.

Report Typo/Error

