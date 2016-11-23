Steven Galloway, fired from the University of British Columbia as chair of the creative writing program, has released a statement through his lawyers, expressing profound regret for his conduct and apologizing for the harm it has caused.

The statement confirms that Mr. Galloway was accused of sexual assault and that the one complaint substantiated by the independent report commissioned by the university was that he had an affair with a student.

Mr. Galloway was suspended last November and fired in June, after the review by retired BC Supreme Court Judge Mary Ellen Boyd. The statement confirms that he is grieving his termination.

“After an exhaustive review of the whole of the evidence, Ms. Boyd found on a balance of probabilities that Mr. Galloway had not committed sexual assault,” reads the statement, from Brent Olthuis at Hunter Litigation Chambers. (Mr. Olthuis is not representing Mr. Galloway in his grievance with the university; that is being handled by the UBC Faculty Association, which has declined to comment in accordance with common practice in such matters.)

The one allegation that Ms. Boyd did find that constitutes a violation of UBC policy was that “Mr. Galloway engaged in inappropriate behaviour with a student. Both the student and Mr. Galloway were married at the time. The relationship developed into an affair that lasted approximately two years. This was the conclusion of Ms. Boyd’s report.”

The statement says that Mr. Galloway, who signed a confidentiality agreement with the university and has not spoken on the record about this case, “profoundly regrets his conduct and wishes to apologize for the harm that it has caused. He does not seek to minimize it or to hide from it. He seeks fair treatment for all involved, and an end to the scurrilous assertions and accusations that have proliferated in the vacuum of information.”

A grievance filed by the faculty association is proceeding to arbitration. Mr. Galloway argues that not only was his termination an unreasonable outcome, but also that the process preceding it “was one to which no student, staff, or faculty member should again be subject.” The question of whether UBC’s response to the allegations and findings was appropriate will be a central issue in that case.

“The matter continues to have tragic impacts for all persons involved,” the statement concludes. “It provides a signal example of how specious rumours and speculation arise from innuendo and miscommunication. From Mr. Galloway’s perspective, it provides an unfortunate illustration of the need for rigorous, fair and transparent procedures in matters of this nature.”

