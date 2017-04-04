Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

A 12-year-old girl died on the weekend after being hit in the head by a puck in Salluit, in Quebec’s remote north. (pixlhockey/Getty Images/iStockphoto)
SALLUIT, Que.

The Canadian Press

A 12-year-old girl died on the weekend after being hit in the head by a puck in Salluit, in Quebec’s remote north.

The Kativik regional government said in a statement the girl was accidentally struck while watching a hockey game at the local arena Saturday.

She received medical attention following the incident.

Her death was announced at the Salluit heath centre Sunday.

The Quebec coroner’s office has asked that an autopsy be performed in Montreal.

Kativik regional police and Quebec provincial police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the death.

