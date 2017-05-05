The Globe and Mail was the big winner at the 68th National Newspaper Awards, taking top prize in 11 of 21 categories, while foreign correspondent Mark MacKinnon was named Journalist of the Year.

The Globe’s 11 wins were by far the most for any organization – no other outlet had more than two – and recognized the newspaper’s work on issues such as solitary confinement, the opioid crisis, Vancouver real estate, cash-for-access fundraisers and military suicides.

“The theme of the evening was about giving journalists time so they may achieve memorable journalism,” said David Walmsley, The Globe and Mail’s editor-in-chief. “At The Globe and Mail, we care deeply about going the extra mile to get the facts and context, and we are delighted the judges rewarded us with so many awards.”

Globe staff or freelancers had wins in the following categories at a gala in Toronto on Friday:

This marks the third time the National Newspaper Awards have chosen a Journalist of the Year. Joanna Slater, also a Globe foreign correspondent, claimed the honour last year.

In a statement, the judges said Mr. MacKinnon “weaved a narrative that details the interdependence of world events today – in Europe, the United States, Russia, Turkey and the rest of the Muslim world. The result is an incredible piece of writing that combines context with storytelling and dogged reporting.”

The National Newspaper Awards in a news release said all category winners receive cheques for $1,000 and a certificate of award. Other finalists receive citations of merit. The Journalist of the Year is awarded $2,500.

The release said the awards are open to daily newspapers, news agencies and online news sites approved for entry by the NNA Board of Governors. It said 70 finalists were nominated in the 21 categories, selected from 959 entries published in 2016. Of 54 newspapers and online news sites to submit entries, 25 organizations had nominations.

Included in The Globe’s 19 nominations were:

The Toronto Star won the second-most awards Friday, with two. Eight other entrants claimed one award each: the Kingston Whig-Standard, the National Observer, the Winnipeg Free Press, The Canadian Press, La Presse, The Toronto Sun, the Calgary Herald/Calgary Sun and Fort McMurray Today/Edmonton Journal/Edmonton Sun.

