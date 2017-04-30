Investigations by The Globe and Mail on the impact of fentanyl in Vancouver and military veterans who died by suicide after serving in Afghanistan were recognized by the Canadian Association of Journalists on Saturday.

The Globe’s work on Vancouver’s fentanyl crisis won the Don McGillivray Award for the top investigative journalism by Canadian media last year. The piece was done by reporters Karen Howlett, Justin Giovannetti, Nathan VanderKlippe, Les Perreaux and Andrea Woo.

A Globe investigation focusing on soldiers and veterans who died by suicide after deployment during the Afghanistan mission was recognized with two awards. A team of journalists, including reporters Renata D’Aliesio, Les Perreaux and Allan Maki, won the CAJ/Marketwired Data Journalism Award and the inaugural Mindset Award for Workplace Mental Health Reporting.

“Each project highlights the importance of focused long-term efforts by dedicated editors and reporters. We are increasingly identifying complex, nuanced subjects that deserve a deliberate approach of sustainable attention to detail in order to improve public discourse in the digital age,” said David Walmsley, editor-in-chief of The Globe and Mail.

Awards were also given to the CBC, the Canadian Press, CTV, Maclean’s, the Georgia Straight, the National Observer, the Toronto Star and TVO. A team of student journalists from the Nova Scotia Community College won for their work on land rights in North Preston.

The CAJ awards, which were presented at a gala event on Saturday night in Ottawa, recognize exemplary journalism in 14 categories.

