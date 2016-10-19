The Globe and Mail has been nominated for six EPPY Awards, which recognize excellence in online journalism.

The Globe received nods in a wide range of categories, from photojournalism to a business blog and community service journalism.

Other multiple nominees include Bloomberg News, Wall Street Journal, ESPN and The Boston Globe.

The Globe also was nominated in the prestigious category of best daily newspaper website with one million unique monthly visitors and over.

Some of the paper’s marquee projects received recognition, including The Globe’s work on missing and murdered indigenous women, which was nominated for best innovation project. The Taken looked at how five indigenous women became the targets of serial killers.

Other nominated Globe projects include Dollars and Votes, a wide-ranging analysis of how Canada’s major political parties fund their elections campaigns. The project was nominated in the best use of data category, competing against projects by Bloomberg News, Dow Jones & Co and ESPN.

Shooting War, a year-long series examining the psychological effects of war on conflict photographers, for best photojournalism.

The Gen Y Money blog was nominated for best business blog.

As well, A Killer High, The Globe’s investigation into how Canada became addicted to fentanyl, was shortlisted in the category for best community service on a media-affiliated website with one million unique monthly visitors and over.

The EPPYs, now in their 21st year, are given out annually by California-based Editor & Publisher journal, which covers the newspaper industry.

Winners will be announced on Oct. 26.

