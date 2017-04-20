Globe reporter Tavia Grant has won this year’s Landsberg Award, which celebrates a journalist who brings greater profile to women’s equality issues.

Ms. Grant’s work included “The Trafficked,” a project that explored the sex trafficking of Indigenous women across Canada. In the course of the three-month investigation, Ms. Grant conducted more than 60 interviews with trafficked women, families, police, researchers, advocates and front-line service providers, including nine Indigenous survivors of trafficking. A few months after the stories were published in early 2016, the Ontario government announced its first anti-trafficking strategy – saying that Indigenous-led approaches would be one of its priorities.

Ms. Grant was also recognized for her work on gender pay gap issues, including a piece about women earning less money than men despite gains in education based on custom data from Statistics Canada.

“Grant’s pieces demonstrated powerful and original research, throwing new and highly relevant light on ongoing issues,” said Michele Landsberg, the author and feminist for whom the award is named and who sits on its jury. “Each of her submissions brought fresh information and insight to long-standing feminist concerns, and the support offered by The Globe is impressive.”

Ms. Grant has worked at The Globe for 12 years, covering economics, labour, gender issues and public policy.

The award comes with a $5,000 cash prize from the Canadian Women’s Foundation.

