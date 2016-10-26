The Globe and Mail has won three international EPPY Awards for excellence in digital journalism.

For the second year in a row, The Globe won Best Daily Newspaper Website with more than one million unique monthly visitors, as well as Best Business Blog, this year for Gen Y Money, which fills a void in the world of personal finance by providing young adults with actionable analysis and insight written specifically for (and often, by) members of their generation.

The Best Community Service award went to a team of Globe journalists for A Killer High, an investigative report into a potent relatively new street drug. The investigation, which involved a team of reporters on two continents, was sparked by an alarming surge in overdose deaths in Canada last year from illicit fentanyl.

“We are consistently recognised as among the best in the world for our digital work,” The Globe’s editor-in-chief David Walmsley said. “Securing the wins against stiff international competition required world class research, writing and execution. These honours are the result of wonderful team work, and there is much more to come. I am very proud of everyone involved.”

The EPPY Awards, presented by U.S.-based journal Editor and Publisher, are in their 21st year. Other winning organizations include The Wall Street Journal with three wins and Bloomberg with two.

The full list of winners can be found here.

