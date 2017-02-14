Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Jump to main navigationJump to main content

AdChoices
A location and date have yet to be set for the meeting. (Adrian Wyld/THE CANADIAN PRESS)
A location and date have yet to be set for the meeting. (Adrian Wyld/THE CANADIAN PRESS)

Goodale to address border tensions with U.S. homeland secretary Add to ...

The Canadian Press

Published

Last updated

Public Safety Minister Ralph Goodale says he will soon talk face-to-face with his U.S. counterpart about the difficulties some Canadians are experiencing at the border.

Goodale says he will have a chance in coming weeks to discuss any border tensions with Homeland Security Secretary John Kelly.

No date or location has been set for the meeting.

The Nexus trusted-traveller cards of about 200 Canadian permanent residents were suddenly cancelled after President Donald Trump issued an executive immigration order banning visitors from seven largely Muslim countries.

At the same time, Manitoba is grappling with an influx of refugees crossing at remote border points.

The issues have threatened to overshadow progress Canada made this week in Washington on plans for cargo preclearance to speed up trade and more extensive co-operation on guarding against cyberthreats.

Report Typo/Error

Also on The Globe and Mail

About 200 Nexus card holders affected by Trump order: Goodale (The Canadian Press)
 

More Related to this Story

Topics

Next story

loading

Trending

loading

Most popular videos »

Highlights

More from The Globe and Mail

Most popular