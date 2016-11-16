The man at the heart of the Maple Leaf Gardens sex abuse scandal was charged Wednesday with three new counts of sexual assault.

Toronto police say Gordon Stuckless, 67, is accused of sexually assaulting three boys more than 30 years ago.

Stuckless has also been charged with four counts of buggery, four counts of indecent assault, six counts of gross indecency, and two counts of threatening death.

Toronto police allege the incidents occurred between 1978 and 1984.

Two years ago, Stuckless pleaded guilty to more than 100 charges for the crimes he committed against 18 young boys between 1965 and 1985.

In June, he was sentenced to 6.5 years in prison, but was given credit of six months for time served under house arrest.

Prosecutors have appealed that sentence, saying the penalty he received does not reflect the severity of his crimes.

Stuckless’s lawyer Ari Goldkind said Wednesday that he and his client were reviewing the latest charges.

“It comes as little surprise that there are more charges,” he said in an email. “I was given that indication at his sentencing in the summer.”

Stuckless had also previously pleaded guilty in 1997 for sex assaults on 24 boys while he worked as an equipment manager at Toronto’s Maple Leaf Gardens between 1969 and 1988.

He apologized in court earlier this year, saying he betrayed his young victims’ trust and he alone should bear that shame.

Stuckless is scheduled to appear in a Toronto court on Thursday morning.

