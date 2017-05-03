A member of a notorious Hamilton mobster family has been shot to death outside his home.

Police say Angelo Musitano was found suffering from gunshot wounds in his truck when they arrived on scene in Waterdown, Ont.

They say he was taken to hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Staff Sgt. Peter Thom says Musitano is the younger brother of Pat Musitano and believes the shooting was targeted.

The pair were charged with first-degree murder for the death of a contract hit on Hamilton crime boss Johnny “Pops” Papalia.

The brothers pleaded guilty in 2000 to an offence of conspiracy to commit murder in the death of Papalia’s associate Carmen Barillaro as part of a plea deal.

The Musitano brothers were freed in 2008 after serving part of their of a 10-year prison terms.

