Health Minister Jane Philpott has ordered a government agency to review new national standards for prescribing opioids to determine whether they are “tainted,” amid revelations that one third of the individuals who crafted the measures have financial ties to the pharmaceutical industry.

Dr. Philpott has also asked McMaster University, which developed the new prescribing standards, for an assessment of the process it used to manage conflicts of interest.

“It’s very important to make sure that the guidelines are not tainted by the influence of industry,” Dr. Philpott said in an interview on Thursday. “As stewards of the public purse, we need to make sure that we are supporting the development of guidelines that we would have no reason to believe have been influenced by commercial interests.”

Of the 28 medical experts, academics and patient advocates assembled by McMaster to revise the standards, nine have received remuneration from drug companies, including the pharmaceutical giant whose pain pill triggered Canada’s deadly opioid epidemic, according to declaration forms posted on the school’s website.

Dr. Philpott has asked the Canadian Institutes of Health Research, a federal research agency, to assemble a panel of experts to assess whether they are satisfied with the “rigour” that went into developing the new standards and whether doctors can “safely” use them to prescribe opioids.

The announcement follows a story in The Globe and Mail revealing that officials at McMaster did not honour a pledge to exclude medical experts who receive income from drug companies from voting on the standards.

Sol Stern, a family doctor in Oakville, Ont., and one of 13 panel members who voted on the standards, has been a paid speaker and advisory board member for four drug companies.

In addition, a Globe review of all the declarations reveals that others involved on a panel of medical experts who did not vote on the standards also have ties to the drug industry.

McMaster received $618,248 from Health Canada to update existing guidelines that were out of date with research showing the risks associated with opioids are substantial and the benefits uncertain. The 2010 guidelines were aimed at addressing the root cause of the epidemic: the overprescribing of prescription painkillers. But the guidelines did little to reverse practices developed two decades ago, when doctors began prescribing opioids to relieve moderate to severe pain as pharmaceutical companies promoted their benefits. Canada remains the worlds’s second highest per capita user of prescription painkillers.

“We are confident in the guideline and its recommendations and look forward to sharing a full account as requested,” said Jason Busse, an associate professor at McMaster’s department of anesthesia and co-lead of the group that drafted the guidelines.

