Percy Argyle



My father, Lance Corporal Percy Argyle, saw action at Vimy Ridge. He was shot in the right hand and face, and got shrapnel in the legs. He returned to fight at Passchendaele, where he was wounded a second time.

In 1962 he shared his memories of the battle in a letter to me:

... We were shelled and held up for a short time but by 5 a.m. we were in position and waiting for the orders to go. Our Sergeants came with the rum jug and gave each man a shot of rum. It was cold and damp and mud up almost to your knees, shell holes full of water, a wounded man if he fell into one almost always drowned.

At zero hour it seemed as if the heavens opened with one huge crash, it became light as day, and after, only one thought, press on, get going. I do not remember how long we were getting to the top of the Ridge but it did not seem very long. By this time it was broad day and we could see right across the plain to the towns and villages on the other side … The Germans thought the Ridge could not be taken, the dugouts and shelters themselves were impregnable to shell fire, but what are you going to do when someone sneaks up to your back door and lobs a Stokes mortar down your stairway. I would say lots of Germans were buried alive this way because after a Stokes mortar exploded in a dugout it caved the whole thing in.

–Ray Argyle, Kingston

Milton Carr

Milton Carr was wounded and lay for hours on the battlefield at Vimy Ridge. COURTESY OF EDITH AND FRASER CARR

A note in Milton Carr’s war record mentions a “flesh wound in left shoulder.” LIBRARY AND ARCHIVES CANADA

Milton Carr, left, served with his brother Melville. COURTESY OF EDITH AND FRASER CARR

My father, Milton Carr, never talked about his experience in the war of 1914-18. Only on a rare occasion would we hear anything. One such time was at the outbreak of war in 1939, when my brother, Rex, joined the navy. My dad exclaimed that at least Rex would not have to endure the mud, fleas and rat-infested trenches and bombings that he had experienced at Vimy.



I was always fascinated by the mysterious gaping hole and ugly scar under his shoulder blade, which Dad was reluctant to talk about. As a teenager studying history, I related to him that we were discussing the battle of Vimy Ridge. After much coaxing, he opened up and said he was struck in the back with shrapnel as his company ascended into enemy-held territory at Vimy. He spent hours lying in a crater with blood draining the life out of him. A passing comrade saw him and, realizing he was not yet dead, poured a bottle of iodine into a swab of bandages and stuffed them into the gaping wound before continuing the assault. This saved my dad and he was found by the medics.

–Fraser Carr

Cecil E. Gillespie

A note in Cecil Gillespie’s military record reads: “Ineligible. Under Age. Discharged at the request of his parents.” LIBRARY AND ARCHIVES CANADA

Cecil E. Gillespie. HANDOUT

My father, Cecil E. Gillespie, fought at the Battle of Vimy Ridge even though he was just a teenager.

Dad was 16 and, as he was tall for his age and looked older, he lied in order to be accepted into the army. My grandparents only found out after he was deployed. His mother, Louella, wrote to then-prime minister Robert Borden insisting to have her son returned home. This was eventually done, but only after Cecil had already seen action at the front. He had to reimburse two months’ pay.

He did not talk much about his experiences. He did mention though, that while he hunkered in the trenches, there were rats the size of small dogs crawling all over him. He also told the story of a life and death situation when he came upon a young German soldier – perhaps his age. In a “kill or be killed” scenario, he killed the German. Years later, he could not help thinking that in another time, another place, he and this young German could perhaps have been friends – but this was war and this episode haunted him.

–Donald C. Gillespie, Toronto

Basil Harford

The Battle of Hill 70 is not forgotten by all Canadians. My grandfather, Basil Harford of the 27th Winnipeg Battalion fought there and at Passchendaele. He arrived in France in May, 1917, thus narrowly missing the Battle of Vimy Ridge.

My brothers and sisters grew up on stories of the battle of Hill 70 and Passchendaele. My grandfather told us everything - the rats, the lice, the dead bodies and how horrible they smelled. He told us of using human bones protruding from the walls of trenches to hang items on. We learned of the horrors of war and the lifelong friendships formed. Grandpa told us how it felt to see the man next to him get blown up and how it looked.

I haven’t forgotten Hill 70. I never will. To forget would mean to forget my grandfather’s sacrifice of youth. I will always remember, and generations of my family that will follow will remember also.

–Debra Harford Vucko, Victoria

John Henry Harvey

John Henry Harvey fought at Vimy Ridge and several other major battles of the First World War. He was sent home after getting shrapnel in his thigh. COURTESY OF MARKUS HARVEY

My grandfather John Henry Harvey fought at all the major battles in the First World War, including Vimy. On August 30, 1917, he caught some shrapnel in his thigh and was sent home. Over the years before his death in 1975, bits of shrapnel would work themselves to the surface and he’d have to go to the hospital to get it removed.

My grandfather never spoke about the war except for one time he told my uncle Charles about Passchendaele. He spoke of the Germans using poison gas for the first time and that in the end, he could have walked for over a mile and never touched the ground by walking on dead bodies. It was such a profound moment in his life that when my uncle Gerald wanted to join up and head overseas at the end of the Second World War, there was a big chair-throwing fight in the kitchen between Grampy Henry and Gerald because Grampy was certain that Gerald would be killed.

Uncle Gerald served as a tank operator. My father fought the entire Italian campaign. All the boys came home.

–Markus Harvey, Maugerville, N.B.

Jack Hudgins

Jack Hudgins’s military record notes his treatment for gas poisoning in June, 1917. LIBRARY AND ARCHIVES CANADA

Jack Hudgins, 85th Highlanders. HANDOUT

My father, Jack Hudgins, 85th Highlanders, Nova Scotia, was at Vimy, where his younger brother still lies somewhere in the mud. Jack was in the midst of about eight other battles and it must have destroyed him.

He rose from a plowboy to a lieutenant in a few years, but when I knew him he just let life happen. His family said that his body came back but his mind never did.

He put on a kilt, and took up arms because the English propaganda machine convinced him it was the right thing to do. The government offered him nothing and he asked for nothing; he seemed to think that was the proud thing to do.

Somehow, during a brief trip to Aberdeen – because Scotland was so much like home – he met my mother and persuaded her to go with him to a hamlet in Nova Scotia where she was a bright light and he was never seen.

I went to Vimy and found my uncle’s name on the fabulous Canadian monument. Stunningly beautiful, I immediately understood its commitment to peace. It was a very cold day in April when I arrived, with hard, driving rain in my face. I could sense in my bones something of what it was like in the trenches, and it made me weep.

–Janet Hudgins, Vancouver

William (Bill) Ralph Mitchell

William (Bill) Ralph Mitchell was was married in Selkirk, Man., to Margaret Patterson on Oct. 4, 1922. COURTESY OF DR. MARK BRIGHAM

When the First World War began, my grandfather, William (Bill) Ralph Mitchell, was anxious to enlist, but kept a promise to his mother and didn’t join until he turned 18.

During the battle to capture Hill 70, he was hit by shrapnel on August 16, three days before his 20 th birthday. He learned on his birthday that he would lose his left eye.

He went home with an artificial eye, a steel plate in the back of his head and shrapnel in his brain. He never returned to Europe but a remnant of his service was a life-long taste for whisky.

The night before he died, in 1971, he told his daughter, Betty, that a fellow soldier named Red Noxon had pulled him to safety behind the lines after he was hit. Noxon was an American who joined the Canadian Expeditionary Force. Bill thought that Noxon was killed the day after he was wounded, but it turns out that he, too, survived the war. What a shame that they never met again. What a meeting that would have been, no doubt a bit of whisky would have been consumed.

– Mark Brigham, Regina

Herbert Leonard Moore

My grandfather, Herbert Leonard Moore, was killed on August 21, 1917, in the Battle of Hill 70. He fought with the 27 th Battalion, and was from Carberry, Manitoba. I have two letters from comrades.

One reads: Some of the boys who were with him at the time and Crookshanks and Teddy Cotton (both of Carberry) told me he was killed instantly along with another boy I do not know by name. The boys told me he was taken back and properly buried; they also put up a cross with his name and number.

Another wrote: Poor old Herb and I were very chummy; we were always together. In fact, the day he was killed, we went “over the top” together, but we lost one another in the smoke.

The battle of Hill 70 has always been remembered in our family. On this August 21 we shall remember him.

–James Moore

James Moses

The 107th “Timber Wolf” Battalion was a unit largely made up of Indigenous people from Manitoba and Ontario. Lieutenant James Moses, of the Delaware band from Six Nations of the Grand River, is No. 6. The postcard, daded July 29, 1917, was sent as the 107th was being rotated to the front line ahead of the Battle of Hill 70, where they were involved in some of the heaviest fighting. ( View the back of the postcard here.) COURTESY OF JOHN MOSES

This photograph documents one of Canada’s largely Indigenous formations of the Great War: the 107 th “Timber Wolf” Battalion, which went through the heavy fighting for Hill 70. Originally recruited around Winnipeg, half of the 107th’s men were First Nations and Métis from Manitoba and Ontario. This photograph was sent by No. 6, my great-uncle Lieutenant James Moses (Delaware band, Six Nations of the Grand River).

He felt it worth noting the ethnicity of his brother officers - an interesting commentary on the rising sense of Canadian identity in the months following Vimy Ridge: one could claim “Canada” as their country, while still claiming “Delaware” as their nation. No. 1 is Oliver Martin (Mohawk). He became a Brigadier General during the Second World War, the highest rank attained by a First Nations member. Moses was killed on April 1, 1918, while serving with the Royal Air Force. It was the day the RAF was formed so one of its first casualties is an Indigenous person from Canada.

–John Moses, Ottawa

Berndt and William Nyrerod

The gravestone of William Nyrerod, second from right. COURTESY OF LORI ARDNT

Our family has faithfully observed this occasion knowing that great-uncles Berndt and William Nyrerod fought together at Vimy Ridge and Hill 70. They were born in Scotland but had emigrated years earlier with their family to reside Kamsack, Sask. They both enlisted in 1916.

Berndt was gassed and wounded at Hill 70. He was sent back to England to recover, but was not physically able to go back to battle. He suffered the effects of his wounds all his life, but lived until he was in his 80s.

William, who was a machine gunner, unfortunately received a gunshot wound to the head on the first day of battle at Hill 70. He was taken to the hospital but did not regain consciousness and died a week later .. He was only 21. He was awarded the British War Medal and Victory Medal.

–Lori Arndt, Calgary

George Seadon

George Seadon and his wife, Bertha, in 1916. COURTESY OF CLARK SEADON

My grandfather George Seadon was nearly killed on the first day at Vimy Ridge.

Born in an Irish Catholic family near Barrie, Ont., he enlisted in 1915 and saw action at Arras, Ypres, the Somme, Hill 70, and Passchendaele.

On April 9, 1917, he was shot going over the parapet by a sniper. The bullet went through his elbow, and hit the pocket watch he carried in his breast pocket with his pay stubs. The watch deflected the bullet down along his abdomen, rather than through. My brother still has the watch.

The Catholic chaplain refused to give him last rites because my grandfather confessed to marrying a Protestant. That rejection made him so angry, he decided to live.

I can’t imagine how difficult it must have been to return to Canada, with little education, an arm that didn’t work and a wife to support. But he made the best of it, and that is a big reason why he is my hero.

–Clark Seadon, Toronto

