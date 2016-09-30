My mom used to tell me that no one likes a crybaby.

She was talking about me, but I was five years old. Donald Trump is all grown up.

Childish behaviour is not something you want in someone who aspires to be a global leader – my mom didn’t particularly like it in me, either – but it was on full display this week as the Republican presidential candidate faced Hillary Clinton in a widely watched debate.

Some examples:

“And, you know, I also notice the very nasty commercials that you do on me in so many different ways, which I don’t do on you.”

“You know, Hillary is hitting me with tremendous commercials. Some of it’s said in entertainment. Some of it’s said – somebody who’s been very vicious to me, Rosie O’Donnell, I said very tough things to her, and I think everybody would agree that she deserves it and nobody feels sorry for her.”

“But she spent hundreds of millions of dollars on negative ads on me, many of which are absolutely untrue. They’re untrue. And they’re misrepresentations. And I will tell you this, Lester: It’s not nice. And I don’t deserve that.”

Not nice?

Here’s another, this in an interview after the debate.

“[Hillary Clinton] said some very bad things about me. I mean worse than what she said, she’s taking these phony ads, spending hundreds of millions of dollars on phony ads, and I think it’s a disgrace.”

My colleague Affan Chowdhry watched, and reported on the debate, and here’s what he says:

“There has never been a U.S. presidential debate like the Trump-Clinton drama on Monday night that entertained a record 84 million viewers. Sixteen years ago, Al Gore was pilloried for his heavy sighing when George W. Bush was answering questions. This year, Donald Trump has thrown the idea of ‘presidential’ out the window. He interrupted incessantly and aggressively, and appeared thoroughly unprepared. Un-presidential is his brand and appeal – and it was on full display. Hillary Clinton now has a checklist of Trump debate stage boasts about paying virtually no tax and rooting for the housing crash. If she doesn’t bring it up at the next debate on Oct. 9, one of the undecided voters in the town hall audience just may. Game-changing? Grab some popcorn.”

So just imagine if other famous people were as childish:

“If I can’t have Poland, I’m going home.”

“You’re not the boss of me.”

“I promise I’ll be good this time.”

“Everyone’s picking on me.”

“I was not sneaking around.”

“What a weenie!”

Photo illustration

Um, no words for this one. It happened just like this.