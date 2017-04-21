Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Jump to main navigationJump to main content

AdChoices
Automated milking machines, used to milk, measure, and record the amount of milk from each cow, are seen at the Mount Kolb dairy farm in Caledon, Ont. on Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2015. (James MacDonald/Bloomberg)
Automated milking machines, used to milk, measure, and record the amount of milk from each cow, are seen at the Mount Kolb dairy farm in Caledon, Ont. on Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2015. (James MacDonald/Bloomberg)

How butter's surge in popularity led to Trump's attack on the Canadian dairy industry Add to ...

Subscribers Only

Ann Hui - NATIONAL FOOD REPORTER

The Globe and Mail

Published

Last updated

Three years ago, a team of researchers published in the Annals of Internal Medicine an innocuous-sounding study titled: Association of Dietary, Circulating, and Supplement Fatty Acids With Coronary Risk: A Systematic Review and Meta-analysis.

That study, which disputed the commonly held notion that saturated fat leads to heart disease, sent the food world into a frenzy. “Butter is Back,” a New York Times headline proclaimed. “Julia Child, goddess of fat, is beaming somewhere,” the paper wrote. In Canada, butter sales skyrocketed, to the point where producers had trouble meeting supply and parts of the country experienced shortages.

Report Typo/Error

Follow Ann Hui on Twitter: @annhui

Also on The Globe and Mail

Trudeau vows to ‘stand up’ for Canada after Trump comments (The Canadian Press)
 

More Related to this Story

Topics

Next story

loading

Trending

loading

Most popular videos »

More from The Globe and Mail

Most popular