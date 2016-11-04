Markets are taking Bill Morneau’s fiscal update in stride.

One question, though, is whether Canada’s Finance Minister should have done more to help a tired economy.

He had the fiscal room to do more without raising too much fuss from the world’s credit rating agencies, observers say, but appears to have chosen a cautious approach.

As The Globe and Mail’s Bill Curry reports, Mr. Morneau and his governing Liberals are pumping tens of billions of dollars more into infrastructure projects over the next 12 years

His new measures include a national infrastructure bank that could be up and running by the end of next year.

“There’s not a lot of new material in this ‘mini-budget’ beyond some early details on the infrastructure bank, and a refreshed fiscal plan with the contingency scrubbed out,” said BMO Nesbitt Burns senior economist Robert Kavcic.

“In a nutshell, the weaker growth outlook and some additional spending have filled the contingency hole, leaving the broader fiscal plan little changed, but now more at the mercy of the economy.”

Here’s what other economists had to say:

“Bill Morneau has been finance minister for all of a year, but he’s learned pretty quickly to deal with economic disappointment. Over the course of a single budget and two fiscal updates, Canada’s Liberal government has witnessed firsthand the fiscal fallout that attends subpar growth and lukewarm inflation. Although hardly unique to Canada’s sovereign, a lower and flatter trajectory for nominal GDP has robbed the government of hoped-for revenue. Importantly, the sizeable amount of prudence set aside in budget 2016 (fully $6-billion per year) has been called on to blunt the impact on the budget balance.” Warren Lovely, National Bank

“Finance Minister Morneau recently outlined the objective of his government as striving to find balance between short-term actions and the ‘essential goal of keeping [his] eye on the long game.’ Today’s progress report on how the fiscal situation is evolving seemingly embodied this view with an ambitious infrastructure plan to boost longer-term growth. This comes at a cost, however. Larger deficits through the projection period and a lack of a balanced budget fiscal anchor are disappointing developments. Furthermore, the removal of the adjustment for risk has the potential to increase the deficit profile should unforeseen risks materialize. That being said, the possibility for increased private financing to support these ambitious government efforts is a positive development given the demographic and productivity headwinds facing Canada.” Laura Cooper, Royal Bank of Canada

“The lack of new fiscal stimulus in the short term leaves that monetary policy as the sole source of stimulus if the Canadian economy underperforms. We expected the update to contain some new spending in the short term to compensate for the lack of impact from the tax credit to families, allowing the [Bank of Canada] to remain on the sidelines for some time. With this in mind, we believe that the likelihood that the BoC may need to provide more easing next year has increased.” Charles St-Arnaud, David Wagner, Nomura

“What is typically a staid affair was made more exciting with the announcement of expanded infrastructure spending and the creation of a national infrastructure bank. Both of these are welcome developments: Should it work as promised, the infrastructure bank may provide a way to turn limited federal funds into significant project spending. It remains to be seen how successful the scheme will be as it will depend on the types of projects made available.” Brian DePratto, Toronto-Dominion Bank

“Although the Liberals will fail to achieve their core fiscal election promises, they can afford to run moderate budget deficits without fears of them triggering higher government debt servicing costs. As we have mentioned before, Canada is in good fiscal shape when compared to most other countries … In fact, policy makers could probably afford to run even larger budget deficits if the economy were to slump again, which would reduce the pressure on the Bank of Canada to risk resorting to unconventional policies like central banks have done in some other countries.” David Madani, Capital Economics