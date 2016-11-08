Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Jump to main navigationJump to main content

AdChoices
Correctional Investigator of Canada Howard Sapers holds a news conference in Ottawa on Oct. 31, 2016. (Sean Kilpatrick/THE CANADIAN PRESS)
Correctional Investigator of Canada Howard Sapers holds a news conference in Ottawa on Oct. 31, 2016. (Sean Kilpatrick/THE CANADIAN PRESS)

Howard Sapers to lead Ontario segregation review Add to ...

TORONTO

The Canadian Press

Published

Last updated

Federal correctional investigator Howard Sapers will lead Ontario’s review into the use of segregation.

Correctional Services Minister David Orazietti has announced several changes to the province’s policies on segregation recently, after the government had been studying it since March, but has also decided another review is needed.

Sapers, who will move to the role of Ontario’s independent adviser on corrections as of Jan. 1, says one of the issues he will look at is the possibility of hard caps on administrative segregation.

One of Ontario’s recently announced changes was to lower a 30-day cap on disciplinary segregation to 15 days, but inmates can still be held in administrative segregation — for example for safety reasons — indefinitely.

Sapers will advise the government on how to reduce the number of people in segregation and limit their time there, make alternatives available to inmates with acute mental health needs, and enhance oversight.

Sapers is to provide an interim report within 60 days of his Jan. 1 appointment, and the final report is expected in the spring.

Report Typo/Error
 

More Related to this Story

Next story

loading

In the know

The Globe Recommends

loading

Most popular videos »

Highlights

More from The Globe and Mail

Most popular

x

Customize your reading font

XS S M L XL
The quick brown fox jumps over the lazy dog The quick brown fox jumps over the lazy dog The quick brown fox jumps over the lazy dog The quick brown fox jumps over the lazy dog The quick brown fox jumps over the lazy dog