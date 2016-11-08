Federal correctional investigator Howard Sapers will lead Ontario’s review into the use of segregation.

Correctional Services Minister David Orazietti has announced several changes to the province’s policies on segregation recently, after the government had been studying it since March, but has also decided another review is needed.

Sapers, who will move to the role of Ontario’s independent adviser on corrections as of Jan. 1, says one of the issues he will look at is the possibility of hard caps on administrative segregation.

One of Ontario’s recently announced changes was to lower a 30-day cap on disciplinary segregation to 15 days, but inmates can still be held in administrative segregation — for example for safety reasons — indefinitely.

Sapers will advise the government on how to reduce the number of people in segregation and limit their time there, make alternatives available to inmates with acute mental health needs, and enhance oversight.

Sapers is to provide an interim report within 60 days of his Jan. 1 appointment, and the final report is expected in the spring.

