Bombardier Inc. is facing renewed signs of public anger and growing pressure from across the political spectrum to reconsider substantial increases in compensation to its top executives.

An estimated 200 protesters descended outside Bombardier’s headquarters in Montreal on Sunday to criticize the hikes, which were characterized as “inappropriate” and “indecent” in light of taxpayer aid and company layoffs.

The Canadian plane and train maker has caused an uproar after awarding five top executives and executive chairman Pierre Beaudoin $32.6-million (U.S.) last year, a nearly 50-per-cent increase from the year before.

The increases came during a year in which the company laid off thousands of workers, finalized an investment deal from Quebec and obtained a $372.5-million (Canadian) pledge in assistance from Ottawa.

The move has put the Liberal government of Premier Philippe Couillard, which has put $1-billion (U.S.) into Bombardier’s C Series jetliner program, on the defensive. The opposition Parti Québécois plans to table a motion in the National Assembly on Tuesday asking Bombardier to forfeit the 2016 pay raises; it is also calling on Mr. Couillard to formally submit the request to Bombardier management.

Government House Leader Jean-Marc Fournier turned up at the Sunday protest, joining a chorus of politicians from his own government, as well as all the opposition parties in the Quebec legislature, in publicly criticizing the move.

Mr. Fournier said Quebeckers have pride in Bombardier and its successes around the world. “We don’t want there to be a breakdown in their confidence,” he told Radio-Canada.

“If I am here today it’s to express in the name of the government that we hear Quebeckers’ voices, and we hope that Bombardier hears those voices [too], and reviews its decision,” Mr. Fournier said.

Some citizens who turned out Sunday said they viewed the pay hikes as a “betrayal” after helping the company, which is considered a flagship of Quebec industry.

Michel Milette, a Bombardier employee for 17 years, says his pay has risen only 0.3 per cent over the past three years, and like other staffers, he has made concessions in his benefits.

“We’ve been tightening our belts to help Bombardier. We did our share,” Mr. Milette said. “We ask that our executives lead by example, and do the same.”

Brian Leclerc, a union official who works for a telecommunications company in suburban Montreal, said he considers the pay hikes “socially unacceptable” after government austerity left cuts in daycares and schools.

“As a citizen, a taxpayer and a worker, it’s an outrage,” he said.

Mr. Beaudoin, who received $5.25-million, up from $3.85-million the year before, offered to forego his pay increase for 2016.

A Léger poll for TVA-Le Journal de Montréal over the weekend suggested that public confidence in the company is falling, while an overwhelming 93 per cent of respondents oppose the pay hikes.

In an open letter, Jean Monty, chair of Bombardier’s human resources and compensation committee, defended the raises. He said all six senior executives joined the company or took on new positions at various times in 2015. “This means the 2015 compensation numbers were for a partial year of employment, while the 2016 numbers reflect a full year’s compensation. Directly comparing the two numbers is inappropriate and misleading,” he said.

“As the chair of Bombardier’s Compensation Committee, I am confident that our compensation practices are sound,” Mr. Monty wrote. “They reflect the global nature of the business and our need to attract and retain the very best Canadian and global talents.”

