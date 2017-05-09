Flood levels are gradually dropping in Quebec, particularly in the western part of the province, Public Security Minister Martin Coiteux said Tuesday. But Coiteux said Quebecers must be realistic and realize things will not return to normal for sometime.
A ruler taped to a house shows that the water has slightly receded overnight in the Cartierville district of Montreal.
(Paul Chiasson/The Canadian Press)
A resident makes his way through the flooded streets in Deux-Montagnes, Quebec.
(Ryan Remiorz/The Canadian Press)
A road covered by floodwaters is shown on L'lle-Cadieux west of Montreal.
(Graham Hughes/The Canadian Press)
Sandy Yzh co-owner of the Lighthouse general store and restaurant surveys the water damage caused by flooding in the community of Constance Bay about 40kms west of Ottawa.
(Fred Chartrand/The Canadian Press)
Water crashes against signage and pipes underneath the Chaudiere Bridge on the Ottawa River.
(Justin Tang/The Canadian Press)
A man checks the water level infant of his barricaded house on a flooded street in the Cartierville district of Montreal.
(Paul Chiasson/The Canadian Press)
A small backhoe moves along a flooded road on L'lle-Cadieux, west of Montreal.
(Graham Hughes/The Canadian Press)
Iven Ponce with his spouse Danielle tries to start his generator to pump water out of their home in Deux-Montagnes, Quebec.
(Christinne Muschi/Reuters)
A woman carries supplies along a flooded road on L'lle-Cadieux west of Montreal.
(Graham Hughes/The Canadian Press)
Patio furniture is stacked up above the water in a flooded neighbourhood in Deux-Montagnes, Quebec.
(Christinne Muschi/Reuters)