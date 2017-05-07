Thousands of Canadians across the country spent the weekend in a desperate struggle with rising floodwaters caused by unusually persistent rainfall. Quebec has been hardest hit, with nearly 1,900 flooded homes in roughly 130 municipalities.
-
Two men navigate a flooded street in a small boat in Rigaud, west of Montreal.
(Graham Hughes/The Canadian Press)
-
Canadian soldiers inspect a flooded residential area in Gatineau, Quebec.
(Chris Wattie/Reuters)
-
A pedestrian walks across the Chaudiere bridge over a raging Ottawa River.
(Adrian Wyld/The Canadian Press)
-
A man pushes a canoe through floodwaters in Gatineau, Que.
(Adrian Wyld/The Canadian Press)
-
Marcel Theriault stands inside his flooded home in Gatineau.
(Chris Wattie/Reuters)
-
Canadian soldiers place sandbags outside a home in a flooded neighbourhood in Pierrefonds, Quebec.
(Christinne Muschi/Reuters)
-
Pam Komm, 81, is helped by her daughter Sandra and son Wayne as they rescue her from her flooded home in Quyon, Que.
(Sean Kilpatrick/The Canadian Press)
-
The green along the St. John River in Fredericton, N.B. is partially covered by water as the St. John River is above flood levels.
(Stephen MacGillivray/The Canadian Press)
-
Martin Gervais pumps water at a Rockland, Ont. home as Ottawa River levels and heavy rains continue to cause flooding.
(Justin Tang/The Canadian Press)
-
Volunteers in boats work to get sandbags to homes on Voisine Road in Rockland, Ont.
(Justin Tang/The Canadian Press)
-
Members of a family are evacuated from their home in the Montreal borough of Pierrefonds.
(Graham Hughes/The Canadian Press)
-
An Ottawa Firefighter crosses a makeshift bridge to help residents who remained in their homes in the Ottawa neighbourhood of Cumberland.
(Justin Tang/The Canadian Press)
-
Guy Desrosier, left, works to sandbag his home with the help of Chris Giles on the shore of the Ottawa River in Luskville, Que.
(Sean Kilpatrick/The Canadian Press)
-
A homeowner drives his ATV down a flooded Chemin Belisle on the shore of the Ottawa River in Luskville, Que.
(Sean Kilpatrick/The Canadian Press)