-
The casket of one of the victims of the Quebec City mosque shooting arrives for a funeral at the Maurice Richard Arena in Montreal.
(Graham Hughes/The Canadian Press)
-
People gather for the funeral of three of the six victims of the massacre at the Grand Mosque of Quebec at arrival at the Maurice Richard arena, in Montreal.
(Catherine Legault/AFP/Getty Images)
-
A member of the Muslim community waits to attend the funeral for three of the six victims of the Quebec City mosque shooting at the Maurice Richard Arena in Montreal.
(Graham Hughes/The Canadian Press)
-
People gather for the funeral of three of the six victims of the massacre at the Grand Mosque of Quebec at arrival at the Maurice Richard arena.
(Catherine Legault/AFP/Getty Images)
-
Mourners look on as the caskets of three of the victims of the Quebec City mosque shooting are lined up before a funeral at the Maurice Richard Arena in Montreal.
(Paul Chiasson/The Canadian Press)
-
Mourners arrive as the caskets of three of the victims of the Quebec City mosque shooting are lined up before a funeral at the Maurice Richard Arena in Montreal.
(Paul Chiasson/AFP/Getty Images)
-
People pray at the funeral for three of the six victims of the Quebec City mosque shooting at the Maurice Richard Arena in Montreal.
(Paul Chiasson/The Canadian Press)
-
People pray at the funeral for three of the six victims of the Quebec City mosque shooting at the Maurice Richard Arena in Montreal.
(Paul Chiasson/The Canadian Press)
-
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau (right to left) Quebec Premier Philippe Couillard, Quebec City Mayor Regis Labeaume and Montreal Mayor Denis Coderre attend the funeral for three of the six victims of the Quebec City mosque shooting at the Maurice Richard Arena in Montreal.
(Paul Chiasson/The Canadian Press)
-
Montreal mayor Denis Coderre, Quebec City mayor Regis Labeaume, Quebec Premier Philippe Couillard and Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau pay their respects.
(Chris Wattie/Reuters)
-
An overall view of the funeral for Abdelkrim Hassane, Khaled Belkacemi and Aboubaker Thabti, three of the six victims of the Quebec City mosque shooting.
(Paul Chiasson/The Canadian Press)
-
Montreal mayor Denis Coderre (L to R) looks on as Quebec City mayor Regis Labeaume is comforted by Quebec Premier Philippe Couillard and Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.
(Chris Wattie/AFP/Getty Images)
-
Mourners pray next to the caskets of three of the six victims of the Quebec City mosque shooting.
(Paul Chiasson/The Canadian Press)
-
Mourners pray next to the caskets of three of the six victims of the Quebec City mosque shooting.
(Paul Chiasson/The Canadian Press)
-
Prayers are recited next to the caskets of three of the six victims of the Quebec City mosque shooting.
(Paul Chiasson/The Canadian Press)
In Photos